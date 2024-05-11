Over 25k cases settled at Lok Adalat in Ludhiana

The National Lok Adalat was held across the district on Saturday and resolved thousands of cases through mutual agreement. At the district level, 24 Lok Adalat benches were formed, and at sub-divisional level, six benches were constituted with senior advocates and social workers appointed as its members. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In total, 39,252 cases were presented, out of which 25,472 were disposed of through mutual agreement. At the district level, 24 Lok Adalat benches were formed, and at sub-divisional level, six benches were constituted with senior advocates and social workers appointed as its members.

The total amount of awards passed during the National Lok Adalat by the Ludhiana District Legal Services Authority amounted to ₹6,34,63,753.

The cases which were settled during the Lok Adalat included Criminal Compoundable Offences, Cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act, money recovery, Motor Accident Claims Tribunals cases, matrimonial disputes except divorce, land acquisition cases pending before civil courts, electricity, water bills and other payment cases excluding non-compoundable, service matters related to pay and allowances and retrial benefits, revenue matters and other civil cases such as rent, easement rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits.

State Legal Services chairperson and session judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said the Lok Adalat provides relief in terms of court fees, saves time and money and reduces mutual enmity. She also highlighted that decisions made during Lok Adalat are not subject to further appeal, leading to permanent resolution of disputes.

State Legal Services secretary Manjinder Singh urged the people to opt for speedy and cost-effective resolution of cases through National Lok Adalat.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa and Manjinder Singh oversaw the proceedings at District Courts Complex and sub-divisional levels in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal.