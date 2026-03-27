Chandigarh, Punjab has set a benchmark in large-scale public healthcare delivery under the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', with over 30.51 lakh families enrolled and ₹292 crore worth of free treatment approved within three months of its launch on January 8, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Friday. Over 30.5 lakh families enrolled in Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna since January: Health Minister

Highlighting the scale and pace of implementation of the scheme, which he claimed has emerged as a leading model nationally, Singh said the scheme has rapidly translated into real financial relief and healthcare access for lakhs of families across Punjab.

To strengthen healthcare further, the state government had launched the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', which provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab.

"The scheme has so far registered 30,51,325 beneficiaries and issued 1,77,097 free authorisations for treatment. The total approved value of treatment stands at ₹292 crore, of which ₹267 crore has already been approved. We have settled 71,000 claims and disbursed ₹60 crore to empanelled hospitals," Singh said here.

Calling the achievement historic, the Health Minister claimed that Punjab has outperformed all other states on every key parameter.

"This is a historic day for Punjab. By any parameter, registrations, families covered, or patients treated, Punjab is number one," he said.

Assuring hospitals of timely payments, Minister Balbir Singh said the Bhagwant Mann government has put in place a robust mechanism to clear dues.

"All pending dues up to March 31 will be cleared by April 15. No hospital will have a single rupee pending from our side," he asserted.

He further outlined the new payment framework coming into effect from April 1.

"Claims up to ₹1 lakh will be settled within 15 days, while bills above ₹1 lakh will be cleared within a week of submission. In case of disputes or verification requirements, the process will be completed within a month," he said.

Balbir Singh said it has already transformed lives across age groups.

"Beneficiaries range from a one-year-old infant to a 99-year-old grandmother who received cancer treatment. We have covered complex cardiac procedures, including over 100 heart-related diseases. In one case, a patient with a ruptured sinus was successfully treated at Patiala Medical College under the scheme," he noted.

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