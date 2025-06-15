Over 40 villages to benefit from 3 new power grids in Punjab’s Dirba: Harpal Singh Cheema

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the electricity infrastructure in Dirba constituency is being improved to meet its power needs. He said a 66 KV grid has been commissioned in Khadial village at a cost of ₹3.50 crore, and a 66 KV grid has been constructed in Karyal village at a cost of ₹3 crore, which will be brought to use soon. Additionally, a 66 KV grid is being constructed in Dhandoli Kalan village at a cost of ₹4 crore, which is expected to be completed and commissioned within the next five months.

