Over 40 villages to benefit from 3 new power grids in Punjab’s Dirba: Harpal Singh Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the electricity infrastructure in Dirba constituency is being improved to meet its power needs. He said a 66 KV grid has been commissioned in Khadial village at a cost of 3.50 crore, and a 66 KV grid has been constructed in Karyal village at a cost of 3 crore, which will be brought to use soon. Additionally, a 66 KV grid is being constructed in Dhandoli Kalan village at a cost of 4 crore, which is expected to be completed and commissioned within the next five months.

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the electricity infrastructure in Dirba constituency is being improved to meet its power needs. (HT File)
As per information, these grids will provide direct or indirect benefits to over 40 villages in the area. Additionally, a 20 MVA power transformer, which was 25 years old and in a dilapidated condition, has been replaced.

