Over 400% surge in Haryana farm fires in a day
Oct 31, 2023 08:08 AM IST
According to official data, Fatehabad district has registered the highest 180 cases of farm fires followed by Kaithal (151)
: Haryana recorded 75 new incidents of stubble burning on Sunday, registering a 435% hike in the number of farm fires, according to the official data released on Monday.
As per the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 14 cases of farm fires were recorded on Saturday.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
According to the data, Fatehabad district has registered the highest 180 cases of farm fires followed by Kaithal (151), Ambala (147), Jind (132), Kurukshetra (120), Yamunanagar (68), Hisar (61), Karnal (61 ), Sonepat (54), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (5 ) and Faridabad (3).
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Haryana
- Stubble Burning