Over 400% surge in Haryana farm fires in a day

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Oct 31, 2023 08:08 AM IST

According to official data, Fatehabad district has registered the highest 180 cases of farm fires followed by Kaithal (151)

: Haryana recorded 75 new incidents of stubble burning on Sunday, registering a 435% hike in the number of farm fires, according to the official data released on Monday.

Over 400% surge in Haryana farm fires in a day (HT File)

As per the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 14 cases of farm fires were recorded on Saturday.

According to the data, Fatehabad district has registered the highest 180 cases of farm fires followed by Kaithal (151), Ambala (147), Jind (132), Kurukshetra (120), Yamunanagar (68), Hisar (61), Karnal (61 ), Sonepat (54), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (5 ) and Faridabad (3).

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
