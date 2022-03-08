Over 5 lakh govt school students to get mobile devices: Kanwar Pal

More than five lakh secondary school students studying in Haryana government schools will be provided tablet devices during the next academic session.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, during the question hour Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said tablet devices with preloaded content along with personalised adaptive learning software and free internet data will be provided to over five lakh students in secondary classes of government schools. The proposal is likely to be materialised by May.

The education minister said about ₹620 crore will be spent by the government to provide tablets to all students of Classes 10 to 12.

He said digital material, e-books, test videos and material related to class-wise syllabus in government schools will be available on the tablets.

This will not only facilitate the students to learn in the comfort of their homes but will also help them in online learning and exams.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala who had sought details of financial assistance of ₹50,000 provided to families who lost their members due to coronavirus, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said payment has been made to 6,925 families of 10,967 applications received. The reply said 3,145 applications are pending and 897 have been rejected.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on the action taken in Dadam mining accident, mines and geology minister Mool Chand Sharma told the House that mining in the Dadam mine granted on lease to M/s Goverdhan Mines and minerals on 48.87 hectare was stopped immediately after the accident on January 1 this yaer by the Bhiwani deputy commissioner (DC).

“The director, mines safety, Ghaziabad which is the regulating authority to ensure safety in mines, restricted regular mining operations to nine different patches on January 25. In light of this order, the Bhiwani DC on January 30 withdrew his earlier orders and mining in Dadam resumed thereafter,” the minister told the House.

Sharma said committees inquiring about the matter will also give a report on any illegal mining beyond the lease area was undertaken.

The minister said taking suo motu notice of the incident, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted an eight-member committee comprising nominees of the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, Central Pollution Control Board, the NDMA, and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board which will submit its report before the NGT. The matter will be taken up by the tribunal on April 5.