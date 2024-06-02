Over 58% polling in Doaba belt amid minor skirmishes

Jalandhar Voters during the polling at a booth in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI)

Polling for the Lok Sabha seats of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, both reserved constituencies, in the Doaba heartland, remained peaceful barring minor skirmishes.

Amid searing temperature, Jalandhar recorded a voter turnout of 59.07%, while Hoshiarpur reported 58.10% polling. The fate of 33 candidates from both these reserved seats was sealed.

Sitting MP and BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku is pitted against Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s Pawan Kumar Tinu, SAD’s Mohinder Singh Kaypee and BSP’s Balwinder Kumar.

In Hoshiarpur BJP’s Anita Som Parkash is contesting against AAP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Congress’ Yamini Gomar, and SAD’s Sohan Singh Thandal.

In the 2023 Jalandhar bypoll, the constituency recorded 54.7% turnout and in 2019 and 2014, it was 63.04% and 67.21%, respectively.

The polling percentage dropped by 9.68% in Hoshiarpur as it recorded 62.07% in 2019 and 65.24% in 2014.

The polling process in both the constituencies started at a fast pace in the morning before the temperature started soaring.

Till 11am, Jalandhar recorded 24.59% of polling and Hoshiarpur 22.74%. The polling slowed down when temperature was at its peak after noon.

BJP candidate and sitting MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, AAP’s Pawan Kumar Tinu, SAD’s Mohinder Singh Kaypee and BSP Balwinder Kumar cast their votes in their respective polling stations. Congress candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not a registered voter in Jalandhar and exercised his right to franchise in Chamkaur Sahib.

Taking note of the searing heatwave, the district administration had made elaborate arrangements of drinking water and ‘chabeels’ at all the polling stations.

One of the polling officers, Surinder Kumar, who was on election duty in Nakodar assembly constituency, died while performing duty due to cardiac arrest after she complained of uneasiness.

2 hurt in minor clashes

Though the polling remained largely peaceful, a few incidents of skirmishes were reported in the parts of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

In Jalandhar’s Mansurpur Wadala village, a Congress worker was allegedly attacked by AAP workers inside the polling booth while he was assisting an elderly man to cast his vote.

Police have registered a case against four persons under Sections of the 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the polling was not affected as the police stationed at the polling booth managed to control the situation.

In Hoshiarpur, a Congress worker was allegedly assaulted by some AAP supporters with iron roads at Hariana town under the Sham Churasi assembly segment. He suffered injuries on his head and arm and is presently admitted to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital. Congress candidate Yamini Gomar reached the hospital and demanded an FIR against the accused.