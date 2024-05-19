Over 57 lakh eligible voters in Himachal: CEO

The process of finalisation of electoral rolls with cut off date of April 1 has been completed with the final publication of electoral rolls by the electoral registration officers (EROs) as per the schedule given by Election Commission of India on May 14. The process of finalisation of electoral rolls with cut off date of April 1 has been completed with the final publication of electoral rolls by the electoral registration officers (EROs) as per the schedule given by Election Commission of India on May 14. (HT File)

This was stated by Maneesh Garg, chief electoral officer (CEO), Himachal, here today. He said that a total of 57,11,969 voters were registered in the state as per the final publication on May 14, as against 56,22,757 as per final publication done on January 5, i.e, a net increase of 89,212 voters.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The CEO said due to efforts made by the election department, there has been an increase of 19,285 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years, over the last Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Whereas in 2019, there were 1,52,390 voters of this age group, now this number has increased to 1,71,675. He said in this age group in 2019 the percentage of such voters was 2.8 percent while now this has increased to 3.10 percent of the total electorate.

He said the number of voters has increased by 3,81,815 as compared to a total of 5330154 in the year 2019, which represents an increase of 7.16 percent.

Garg said now there are a total of 5645579 general voters in the state, which includes 2848326 males, 2797218 females and 35 transgender voters, besides 66,390 service voters. He said that the number of PwD voters was 37852 in the year 2019, which has now increased to 57775 i.e, an increase of 52.63 percent. The percentage of PwD electors in the total electorate has increased from 0.71 percent to 1.01 percent during this period. He said that at present there are 1,254 centenarian voters across the state and 60,835 voters who are above 85 years of age.

Garg said that these voter lists are also available on the website of the election department and any person can check his name registered in the list through NVSP portal or voter helpline mobile application.