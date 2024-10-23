Menu Explore
Over 680 cr paid to farmers for procured paddy: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 23, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal directed the chiefs of the procurement agencies to expedite paddy lifting from the mandis

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said on Tuesday that payments of 685.5 crores have been made to farmers across district for procured paddy.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal highlighted the importance of the procurement agency heads visiting the mandis every day to monitor the operations at the grassroots. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal highlighted the importance of the procurement agency heads visiting the mandis every day to monitor the operations at the grassroots. (HT Photo)

Discussing the progress of procurement in a meeting at his office, he said 3.49lakh MT paddy has arrived in mandis across the district and with 2,99 lakh MT has been procured.

Stressing the state government’s commitment to ensuring the purchase of every grain from farmers, he added all preparations and efforts have been made at the mandis to ensure smooth procurement and payments.

Jorwal directed the chiefs of the procurement agencies to expedite paddy lifting from the mandis. He said any negligence is ‘unacceptable’ and urged the officials to ensure the produce is purchased and lifted promptly.

The DC highlighted the importance of the procurement agency heads visiting the mandis every day to monitor the operations at the grassroots.

