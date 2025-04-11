Over 83,000 non-state subjects issued domicile certificates in 2 years: JK government

The Union Territory’s revenue has revealed that 83,742 domicile certificates have been issued to non-state subjects in the past two years. The data was presented in a written reply by the revenue department, headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah, to a question posed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para during a recent session of the J&K Assembly. The controversy stems from the Jammu and Kashmir grant of domicile certificate (procedure) rules, 2020, introduced after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (HT File)

The budget session of the J&K assembly was adjourned earlier than expected on Wednesday following chaos triggered by speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s refusal to allow a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The ministry reported that a total of 35.12 lakh domicile certificates have been issued across the Union Territory in the last two years, out of which 83,742 were granted to individuals categorised as non-state subjects.

The large number of domiciles issued to non-locals has drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, who allege it to be a concerted attempt to alter the demographic character of the region.

“83,742 domicile certificates issued to non-state subjects in just two years—why isn’t this being investigated?,” PDP MLA Waheed Para had asked in a statement on Wednesday. He also raised concerns over transparency in the issuance process and questioned the political silence surrounding the matter.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also slammed Omar Abdullah, accusing him of facilitating policies that allow demographic shifts. “Satellite towns are being built and lakhs of kanals of land are being given away. Over 83,000 non-locals have been issued domiciles. Nowhere in the country do we see such numbers,” she said.

The controversy stems from the Jammu and Kashmir grant of domicile certificate (procedure) rules, 2020, introduced after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The rules make anyone who has resided in J&K for 15 years or studied there for seven years (and appeared in Class 10 or 12 exams) eligible for domicile status, including their children.

Critics argue that while the policy ostensibly promotes integration, its implementation appears skewed.

Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), expressed concern over what he called the government’s “demographic accommodation without rehabilitative justice”.

“An average of 115 domicile certificates are being issued per day to non-locals. This figure is too precise to be considered routine, Tickoo said, adding that while the government welcomes outsiders, the plight of 3,445 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who stayed back through the years of turmoil, continues to be neglected,” he said.

“These families live in abject poverty without jobs, security or access to welfare offered to other groups under centrally-sponsored schemes,” he added.