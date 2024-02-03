Over 83k migratory birds descend upon Pong wetland, count lower than last winter

More than 83,000 migratory birds from Central Asia and the trans-Himalayan region have descended on the Maharana Pratap Sagar or the Pong Dam wetland in the picturesque Kangra valley of Himachal, the avians’ home for winter. Last winter, more than 1.17 lakh birds were counted. (HT Photo)

However, the number is lower than last year, when more than 1.17 lakh birds were counted. Warm winters, delayed snowfall in the upper reaches and changes in weather patterns are being cited as reasons for delayed migration in 2024.

The Annual Water Bird Count 2024 at Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was conducted on January 30 and 31. The exercise was conducted by the personnel of wildlife wing of the forest department, avian experts from various institutions and bird enthusiasts from across India.

A total of 83,555 birds belonging to 85 species were counter at the wetland. Out of the total, water-dependent migratory birds came to be 75,490, belonging to 48 species and water-dependent resident birds recorded were 8,065 from 37 species.

The total population of the flagship species, bar-headed geese, was recorded at 37,501, lower than last winter’s 50,263.

A total of 37 range officer trainees from forest academy participated in the bird census this year. On January 30, the pre-census briefing was conducted for all participants and on January 31, the entire area of Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was divided into 25 sections and teams were formed for the census.

Other bird species

The other dominant species during this year were eurasian coot (10,472), northern pintail (8,135), common teal (4,699), little cormorant (3,516), great cormorant (3,124), common pochard (2,509), eurasian wigeon (1,690), river tern (1,546) and northern shoveler (1,140). The other uncommon species found are greater white-fronted goose, lesser white-fronted goose, red crested pochard, ferruginous pochard, pied avocet, northern lapwing, peregrine falcon and eurasian spoonbill, among others.

Decrease due to warm winters

The total population has shown a decrease from last winter due to delayed migration in the central Asian flyway. Warm winters, delayed snowfall in the upper reaches and changes in weather patterns are being cited as reasons for delayed migration, according to United Nations report on migratory birds.

E Vikram, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Dharamshala, said that the number of migratory birds is lower this year globally. “It could be due to warming in their original breeding grounds, as well as birds migrating when food availability reduces. If winter is not severe, then food availability may not be greatly affected. The non-availability of food is the major driving factor for bird migration,” he said.

Officials of the wildlife wing of the forest department said that the population of birds and number of species is expected to increase in coming days during the return journey to their breeding grounds as birds from north-west, central and south India will start arriving at Pong Lake. A second Census is proposed in the first week of March,2024.

Pong Dam Lake, created after a dam was built on the Beas River, is spread in an area of 24,529 hectares, of which 15,662 hectares are the wetland. It was declared a wildlife sanctuary by the state government in 1986 and the Union ministry of environment declared it as a national wetland in 1994. It got a status of Ramsar site in 2002.

Ramsar site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention international treaty of 1971.