Pacer Baltej Singh Dhanda wants to make his IPL stint count

After a long wait, finally Punjab medium-pacer Baltej Singh Dhanda will be competing in the Indian Premiere League (IPL). The 31-year-old bowler from Kaddon village, Doraha in Ludhiana, was bought by Punjab Kings for his base price of ₹20 lakh in the IPL mega-auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Baltej, who has played 14 first-class, 10 List-A and 22 T20 matches for Punjab, is all excited to represent the Punjab franchise in the upcoming IPL. “The aim is to play for the country and I would try my best to prove myself in IPL and do something for my family. I was a net bowler for Punjab Kings last season. Coach Anil Kumble always had tips for me. Then the franchise owner Preity Zinta treated all the players and management like a family,” said Baltej, who impressed the Punjab Kings management last season while he was the net bowler.

Having a modest background, the path to glory was not a cakewalk for Baltej who is a son of a farmer.

“I stay in a joint family and being the only child, was raised and pampered by my parents and my uncle and aunty (Tayaji and Tayiji) together. Since my father is a farmer, we had our share of financial problems then. Cricket is an expensive game to play and was out of my reach,” said an emotional Baltej, who is in mandatory quarantine in a Delhi-based hotel ahead of Punjab’s Ranji Trophy matches.

Baltej initially played hockey for his school team at district level but then turned to cricket.

Fondly remembering his first cricket coach, Baltej said that after developing taste for the game, he met coach Harbhajan Kala who ran an academy near his house.

“After seeing my potential as a fast bowler, Harbhajan trained me hard and sent me to Ludhiana District Cricket Academy where they worked on my skills,” he stated.

Travelling every day to Ludhiana academy from his village took a toll on his finances and turned out to be very hectic routine.

Recalling the early training days, he said, “I used to park my cycle at Doraha bus stand and then I used to travel to LDCA for three hours practice daily. Since I could not afford to buy shoes with spikes then, I used to borrow shoes and bowl in the nets. It was after I started playing tournaments and started earning rewards, I could buy a kit bag,” told Baltej, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2011 against Karnataka.

Journey to glory

After showing his prowess in Cooch Behar Trophy and Col CK Nayudu tournament a decade ago, Baltej was selected as a stand by player for India U-19 World Cup played in New Zealand in 2010 which unfortunately India lost.

“I kept representing Punjab in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I was finally picked as a net bowler for Punjab Kings last year,” shared Baltej.

Friends and family are queuing up at his house hearing the news of his selection. “I am quarantined with my team in a hotel in Delhi. We all were glued to the TV when they bought me. I got very emotional,” he said.

At one point Baltej even thought of quitting the game after he did not get through to the Punjab senior team for some seasons. “My parents also wanted me to study first but when they started receiving cash and cheques, they encouraged me. I was about to quit the game in dejection but now this IPL contract has filled me with hope. We know how big platform IPL is,” concluded the cricketer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON