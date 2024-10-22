Menu Explore
Paddy, millet procurement: 4,783 cr paid to farmers so far, says Haryana govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 22, 2024 08:40 AM IST

So far, 35. 63 lakh metric tonne (MT) paddy has arrived in the state's mandis and 31. 22 lakh MT paddy has been purchased at minimum support price (MSP) by the procurement agencies. Over 21. 35 lakh MT paddy has been lifted from the mandis.

Haryana government on Monday said the procurement of kharif crops is progressing smoothly across all mandis of the state.

The government is providing MSP of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,300 per quintal for common paddy and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.
The government is providing MSP of 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy. (HT File)

So far, 35. 63 lakh metric tonne (MT) paddy has arrived in the state’s mandis and 31. 22 lakh MT paddy has been purchased at minimum support price (MSP) by the procurement agencies. Over 21. 35 lakh MT paddy has been lifted from the mandis.

An official spokesperson said that 4,314 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers. “Due to the facility of online gate pass, farmers are finding a lot of convenience in selling their crops,” the spokesperson said.

The government is providing MSP of 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

Maximum purchase of paddy in K’shetra district

The spokesperson said out of the total 31. 22 lakh MT paddy procured so far, the maximum 7 lakh MT has been purchased in Kurukshetra district followed by 6.75 lakh MT in Kaithal and 6. 26 lakh MT in Karnal.

The spokesperson said that along with paddy, the purchase of other kharif crops is also being done at MSP. The purchase of millets at MSP is also going on in the state since October 1 with the government agencies procuring 3. 44 lakh MT millet. For the purchase of millet, the payment of 469 crore has been made directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

