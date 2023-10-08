Paddy procurement hit in Sangrur as mandi workers go on strike

Paddy procurement was affected in Sangrur as mandi labourers went on a strike, seeking 25% increase in their wages, as promised by the state government a few months ago. Though the state government had increased the labourers’ wages by 25 paise per bag, which is merely 0.93%, the labourers want a 25% hike as was promised earlier. (HT File)

No work of unloading, loading, cleaning or weighting of paddy was carried out at most of the grain markets in the district on Sunday. Only at three grain markets -- Khanauri, Dirba and Sherpur, the work went on as normal.

Though the state government had increased the labourers’ wages by 25 paise per bag, which is merely 0.93%, the labourers want a 25% hike as was promised earlier.

Raj Kumar, president of the Mandi Mazdoor Union, Sangrur, said, “We earn only about ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per procurement season. The government should implement what it promised, otherwise we will be forced to intensify the protest.”

District Mandi Officer (DMO) Jaspal Singh, said, “The procurement work was completely halted at all grain markets except Khanauri, Dirba and Sherpur. Government and senior officers are in talks with the protestors and we are hopeful that they will end their strike tomorrow.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON