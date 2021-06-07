Paddy season: PSPCL gears up to meet 14,000 MW power demand

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is geared up to meet 14,000 MW peak power demand during the upcoming paddy season. It has also assured all power consumers in the state that they will be provided continued, uninterrupted and quality power supply during the season, which witnesses a surge in demand.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporation had successfully met the peak demand of 13,148 MW in July 2020, during the previous paddy season, with the help of its own hydroelectric and coal-based plants, independent power producers and share from the central sector projects besides power purchase and banking arrangements.

The state is likely to have 27 lakh hectare area under paddy cultivation this season. At present, power demand is hovering around 7,000-8000 MW, but once PSPCL starts supplying power to paddy growers from June 10, it is expected to cross 10,000 MW and peak around 14,000 MW.

“PSPCL has made arrangements to meet more than 13,000 MW power demand during the forthcoming paddy season. It has also made power purchase and banking arrangements of around 2,400 MW on short-term basis for the period from June 15 to September 30. It has around 6,500 MW generation within the state and 4,600 MW share for the state in the central sector stations, including BBMB plants,” said A Venu Prasad, chairman PSPCL.

Prasad said the corporation’s biggest achievement is that it has got a record 7,400 MW as available transfer capacity (ATC) from the grid. “It will give us flexibility to bring cheaper power from outside the state,” he said, adding that now Punjab has more ATC limit than the power generated by state-based plants.

On depleting water level in BBMB reservoirs, Prasad said it remains a challenge as BBMB stations work as peaking stations, and hydroelectric power is cheaper than that generated through coal or any other source. “We have tied up to meet the higher demand. I assure the consumers that Punjab will not only meet the power demand of 14,000 MW without imposing any cut, but also cut down on the rate of power purchase to save money,” he said.

The PSPCL chairman said all the five coal-based power plants in the state have sufficient coal stock for one month. “Taking lessons from the past, when coal shortage became a problem, this year we have asked the power plants to ensure a minimum stock of one month. There will be no such shortage this year,” he said.

Prasad also denied reports of shortage of material in the field, and said that instructions have already been passed to purchase material from market at local level if there is any shortage.