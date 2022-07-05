PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s “lost identity.”
The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. “People want the PAGD to contest the elections jointly. They want us to stand united in our fight for restoration of our lost glory. We should fight jointly to overcome our difficulties,” Mufti said.
Earlier senior leaders, PAGD president Farooq Abdullah and spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami dropped similar hints regarding contesting the elections jointly.
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies. “This is my personal opinion. I would suggest the PAGD contests polls together to keep the BJP and it’s A & B teams away,” he had said, adding that the final decision will be taken by the PAGD leadership.
The PAGD, comprising five mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, had done well in the District Development Council (DDC) polls and had bagged the maximum seats.However, later, Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference parted ways with the alliance.
The Election Commission has initiated revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir following the delimitation exercise and has asked the UT’s officials to prepare the draft rolls by October 31.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
