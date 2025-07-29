Pahalgam attack should have been discussed before Op Sindoor: J&K CM

Welcoming discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that it would have been good had there been a similar discussion over Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that left 26 people dead and scores injured. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Responding to media queries here on the sidelines of a forest department function, Omar said, “From the day of the Pahalgam attack, whether it is the police, paramilitary, or the army, they are after them (terrorists). Though there is no official confirmation yet but even if one of them has been killed in an encounter (Dachigam) today, it will be a good thing.”

On the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the CM said, “Discussion on Operation Sindoor is fine and it should continue till normalcy is restored but before discussing it there had been Pahalgam attack. It becomes imperative to discuss Pahalgam in the backdrop of what LG recently said about it. He called it an intelligence and security failure. Had it been so, then who’s held accountable?” he asked. “Before discussing Operation Sindoor in the parliament, Pahalgam attack should have been discussed,” he added.

On statehood and Congress calendar of protests from August 9, he said, “We are expecting something out of this Parliament session, which is going to last till August 21 or 22. Till then we would not like to be part of any protests. If we don’t get anything, then we will talk. I will not go on strike, at least for now, as long as the parliament session is going on.”