Pahalgam shivers at -7.4°C, Srinagar records -5.6°C

Despite a prediction by weather office, Kashmir valley didn’t record much snowfall or rains on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature dropped to season’s lowest in southern resort of Pahalgam.

The meteorological department (MeT) said that night temperatures in Pahalgam dropped to -7.4 °C, lowest this season so far.

While there was some light snowfall in the southern resort on Monday night, the MeT update indicated no rains or snowfall was recorded in any weather station on Tuesday night.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of -5.6 °C while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir witnessed -6 °C on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Director, MeT, Sonam Lotus said that there was dense fog in Jammu and hazy in Kashmir.

He said that between December 29 and 30, there is a possibility (70% chance) of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places. “No forecast of any major snowfall till January 5,” he said.

He said that there would be improvement in fog in Jammu, Chandigarh and Delhi between December 29 and 30.

“Although, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall but even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonmarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, Gurez- Bandipora etc. on December 30,” he said.

The weather update said that in Jammu division, Bhaderwah was the coldest at -0.8 °C. The night temperature dropped to 2.7°C in Jammu, while it was 6.2°C in Katra. Leh and Kargil in Ladakh shivered at -13.4°C and -11.8°C, respectively.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21 (Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd), and finally 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).