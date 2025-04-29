Pahalgam terror attack: Centre should answer for security ‘lapses’, say J&K MLAs

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday demanded answers from the Centre for the security and intelligence ‘lapses’ that led to the Pahalgam attack. Members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly during the one-day special session convened to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, in Jammu on Monday. (Photo:X)

Former judge and independent MLA from Thannamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan described the attack as ‘darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir’.

“We have to see where lapses occurred. Ironically, the home department is not with the J&K government. Where were the security and intel agencies? We need to fix accountability,” he said.

He opposed punitive action of demolishing terrorists’ houses by the government.

“Were security agencies not aware of the armed terrorists? For the past 8 to 10 years, we have been hearing that terror eco-system has been busted, and J&K was free of terrorism. From where they (terrorists) came? Where were the police, security and intel agencies,” he questioned.

“We are with you shoulder to shoulder, but will not endorse war as whenever war happened, Rajouri and Poonch bore the maximum brunt. However, if war is the only solution, then we are with Centre,” said Khan.

He sought leniency for Pakistani women married in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 60 to 70 years.

“... these women are now being told to return to Pakistan. They are not part of the terror eco-system. They are not illegal immigrants. They applied for Indian citizenship, but you (Centre) didn’t act. Now, suddenly after the attack, they are getting messages to leave. It will not end terror eco-system. We condemn every terror attack and violence but what is the fault of the people of J&K,” he said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para demanded that tourists killed in Pahalgam be given status of martyrs.

“It was not a terror act, but a communal act... a community was targeted. However, for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, all of us are on the same page. Pulwama, Kargil and Mumbai attacks happened but Kashmiris and country never mourned together in the past 30 years. However, for the first time, Kashmir is mourning with the nation,” said Para.

“They (terrorists) tried to engineer communal riots, but didn’t succeed,” he added.

Para echoed concerns over houses being blown up in Kashmir.

Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) MLA MY Tarigami said terrorists tried to pursue their divisive agenda through Pahalgam attack.

“Several Muslims also fell to the bullets of terrorists...for them (terrorists), it doesn’t matter who is Hindu, Sikh or Muslim. The aim is to spread terror. Many massacres took place in the past. Who were they? Pandits, Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims. My father-in-law was also killed,” he said.

“Ironically, media is doing Hindu-Muslim and I am fed up with this. The House needs to give a strong message that we are one,” he said.

Earlier, assembly speaker AR Rather made obituary reference for those killed in the attack.

He also advised the media to refrain from lopsided reporting that may cause communal disharmony.

Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir said, “We are all in pain and grief. Centre has initiated several measures including revocation of Article 370 to wipe out militancy. It’s been seven years now since Article 370 was revoked. Responsibility lies with the Centre to ensure that such attacks don’t happen in future.”

Mir said the Centre should issue advisories to all states and UTs for protection of people from J&K.