Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA gets five-day remand of two accused

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 23, 2025 03:46 PM IST

The two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam, were arrested by the NIA on Sunday in the first major breakthrough in the probe into the April 22 attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

A local court on Monday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) five-day remand of two accused who were arrested for harbouring Pakistani terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, officials said.

An accused, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly harbouring terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, being produced before a court in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo)
An accused, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly harbouring terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, being produced before a court in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam, were arrested by the NIA on Sunday in the first major breakthrough in the investigations into the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and 16 injured.

According to the NIA, the arrested accused have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The two accused were produced in the court of additional district and sessions Judge, Jammu, Ritesh Kumar Dubey, and were sent to NIA custody for five days till June 27, a court official said.

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, according to NIA investigations.

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever, the agency said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pahalgam terror attack: NIA gets five-day remand of two accused
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On