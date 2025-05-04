Pahalgam terror attack: Once bustling with tourists, Valley’s border areas wear a deserted look

As tensions between India and Pakistan run high in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the border tourism sites closed to the Line of Control (LoC), which were bustling with activity not too long ago, wear a deserted look. In the past four to five years, these destinations had become symbols of peace after renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan in 2021. (AFP)

The destinations such as Kaman, Teetwal, Keran, Gurez and Machil, had grown in popularity over the past few years, only to be lost in the long shadow cast by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local. After the attack, India announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, and the later retorted. Since, tensions have been high between the two neighbouring nations, prompting a return of fear of shelling in these areas. The locals have cleaned up the bunkers which were not in use as peace had prevailed in these areas.

“Only weeks ago, the talk was about homestays, treks and food for tourists. Now, our concern is about underground bunkers in our vicinity,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Teetwal, located on the banks of Kishen Ganga River in Kupwara district. Shops and houses of Nowseri, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, can be seen with the naked eye from the village.

“This place became a tourist destination, and we expected a good footfall this year. Now, there is tension as our villages are easy target if hostilities break out between India and Pakistan. Nobody has visited since the Pahalgam attack,” he adds.

In the past few years, a temple and a gurdwara were opened at Teetwal. The village is one of the base camps en route to traditional Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple in Neelam Valley in PoK. It has been out of bounds since 1947. “Across the LoC, there is less movement as well. They fear something bad can happen as well,” said Shakeel Khan, a consumer affairs department official posted in the area.

After 2022, many new tourism places, especially unexplored destinations, were developed in these areas. However, there is next to no footfall here now. The government has restricted entry to some of these sites as well.

Among the destinations recently shut by the Jammu and Kashmir government, citing security concerns, are Kaman in Uri and picturesque Bungus meadow in Kupwara.

“Earlier, cabs and buses with tourists used to travel using this road to visit Kaman Post bridge every day. Now, nobody goes there,” said Mohammad Iqbal, who owns a shop on the Srinagar-Muzafarrabad road in Uri. “We have seen hostilities in past and pray that things don’t turn bad,” he added.

The Kaman Bridge or peace bridge (Aman Setu) that connects the Valley with PoK was being developed as a tourist destination but has not been closed even for locals.

Another picturesque valley, Gurez, which was thrown open to tourists in 2021, has been declared out of bounds. Around a lakh tourists visited the site last year.

“The tourism season used to start in May. Now, nobody will come. Before tourism, only one hotel was there in Gurez. Now, dozens of hotels, homestays and guest houses are under construction now. Unfortunately, everything changed due to the attack,” said Bilal Wani, adding that he was planning to construct a homestay.

Adviser to J&K chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, said that once the situation improves, all the tourist destinations will be opened. “The security assessment after Pahalgam attack is necessary,” he told reporters.