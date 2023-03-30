Paid parking scam: AAP submits memorandum to Chandigarh MC, seeks arrest of private firm directors

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Wednesday submitted a detailed memorandum to the joint commissioner of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) and sought a complete report on the alleged multi-crore parking scam. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Wednesday submitted a detailed memorandum to the joint commissioner of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) and sought a complete report on the alleged multi-crore parking scam. (HT File)

While handing over the memorandum, councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi, leader of opposition Daman Preet Badal, and party leader Prem Garg demanded arrest of directors of the private firm Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited for the alleged fraud.

The Delhi-based firm, which was earlier managing the parking lots in Zone 2, has been accused of not paying dues to the tune of ₹6.5 crore to the civic body and submitting a fake bank guarantee of ₹1.5 crore to the MC. A case has also been registered against the company.

“MC must give us the reasons for rejection of another highest bidder, whose bid was cancelled and given to this private firm. We demand the arrest of Lalita Sharma, Vikas Pandey and Anshul Mishra, the associates of the firm. The mayor has to respond as to why the show caused notices seeking outstanding license fees of ₹2.88 crores, which was issued after the petition in HC, was dismissed as withdrawn?,” the AAP leaders said.

The leaders further asked the mayor to explain as to why the contractor was allowed to keep collecting money from the public after their agreement date and why MC officials should not be held responsible for negligence, causing loss to the exchequer and dereliction of duty cast on them.

Jasbir Singh further sought the explanation of the steps taken by the officials to cross verify the bank guarantee.

“Lalita Sharma and Sanjay Sharma are also directors of various other firms and why MC is not taking steps to recover amounts from those companies. What about the status of BJP leader from Delhi Anil Sharma in the company, who has been arrested in this scam by the police? Whether he was a signatory to the agreement with the MC or otherwise involved directly or indirectly with the affairs of the company?,” the leaders further asked.