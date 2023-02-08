Painter bludgeons friend to death during drinking session in Mohali

A 27-year-old painter allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death with a rod after an argument during a drinking session in Sector 117 on Tuesday.

The accused, Ajay, was arrested soon after the crime. He and the victim, Rajbir, 26, also a painter, lived in Balongi.

Police said the two friends were having drinks at a tavern in Sector 117 on Tuesday evening. There, they had an argument, which turned into a violent brawl. In a fit of rage, Ajay attacked Rajbir with a rod, leaving him seriously injured.

Rajbir was taken to a local civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“The body will be handed over to the victim’s family after autopsy. The accused has been arrested and will be produced before a court on Wednesday,” said Parry Prinkle Grewal, station house officer, Balongi police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Ajay.