Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Painter bludgeons friend to death during drinking session in Mohali

Painter bludgeons friend to death during drinking session in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 04:16 AM IST

Mohali police said the two friends were having drinks at a tavern in Sector 117 on Tuesday evening; there, they had an argument, which turned into a violent brawl

The accused, Ajay, was arrested soon after the crime. He and the victim, Rajbir, 26, also a painter, lived in Balongi, Mohali. (iStock)
The accused, Ajay, was arrested soon after the crime. He and the victim, Rajbir, 26, also a painter, lived in Balongi, Mohali. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old painter allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death with a rod after an argument during a drinking session in Sector 117 on Tuesday.

The accused, Ajay, was arrested soon after the crime. He and the victim, Rajbir, 26, also a painter, lived in Balongi.

Police said the two friends were having drinks at a tavern in Sector 117 on Tuesday evening. There, they had an argument, which turned into a violent brawl. In a fit of rage, Ajay attacked Rajbir with a rod, leaving him seriously injured.

Rajbir was taken to a local civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“The body will be handed over to the victim’s family after autopsy. The accused has been arrested and will be produced before a court on Wednesday,” said Parry Prinkle Grewal, station house officer, Balongi police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Ajay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out