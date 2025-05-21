Pak army fired dud artillery shells: Defence spokesperson

The Pakistan army, during the recent conflict from May 7 to 10, fired a 155 mm artillery shell with a plug instead of a fuse, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistan army, during the recent conflict from May 7 to 10, fired a 155 mm artillery shell with a plug instead of a fuse, a defence spokesperson said (HT Photo)

“A 155mm unexploded ordinance was reported in Mendhar sector. Indian Army’s bomb disposal team reached to destroy it, only to find the artillery shell was with a plug instead of a fuse. Fitting a fuse on an artillery shell is the most basic training imparted to gunners worldwide,” the spokesperson added.

This is an apt example of the shallow training standards of the Pakistan artillery and the false claims they make on world forums, he added.

A plug is a cap that seals the fuse and is often used for storage. Fuse is mandatory for detonation.