Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pak army fired dud artillery shells: Defence spokesperson

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 21, 2025 08:54 AM IST

This is an apt example of the shallow training standards of the Pakistan artillery and the false claims they make on world forums,defence spokesperson said

The Pakistan army, during the recent conflict from May 7 to 10, fired a 155 mm artillery shell with a plug instead of a fuse, a defence spokesperson said.

The Pakistan army, during the recent conflict from May 7 to 10, fired a 155 mm artillery shell with a plug instead of a fuse, a defence spokesperson said (HT Photo)
The Pakistan army, during the recent conflict from May 7 to 10, fired a 155 mm artillery shell with a plug instead of a fuse, a defence spokesperson said (HT Photo)

“A 155mm unexploded ordinance was reported in Mendhar sector. Indian Army’s bomb disposal team reached to destroy it, only to find the artillery shell was with a plug instead of a fuse. Fitting a fuse on an artillery shell is the most basic training imparted to gunners worldwide,” the spokesperson added.

This is an apt example of the shallow training standards of the Pakistan artillery and the false claims they make on world forums, he added.

A plug is a cap that seals the fuse and is often used for storage. Fuse is mandatory for detonation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pak army fired dud artillery shells: Defence spokesperson
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On