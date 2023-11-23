Pak drone drops box with arms, ammo along LoC in Jammu’s Akhnoor

Amid the encounter in the forests of Rajouri’s Kalakote, security forces on Thursday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala sector of Akhnoor sub division in Jammu district, officials said. Arms, ammunition and explosives recovered by security forces during a joint search operation by the police and the army along the Line of Control in the Palanwalla sector of Akhnoor sub division of Jammu district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A police officer at Khour police station said that a Pakistani drone dropped the consignment in a seasonal rivulet, Khunda Khad. “We found the consignment wrapped in a packet. A rope to winch down the payload was also recovered,” he said.

Police said that on opening the suspicious box an IED fitted with batteries, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 38 rounds of pistol ammunition and nine grenades were found.

A case was registered at the Khour police station.