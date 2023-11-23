close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak drone drops box with arms, ammo along LoC in Jammu’s Akhnoor

Pak drone drops box with arms, ammo along LoC in Jammu’s Akhnoor

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2023 02:41 PM IST

IED fitted with batteries, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 38 rounds of pistol ammunition and nine grenades were recovered from box dropped in Pallanwala sector

Amid the encounter in the forests of Rajouri’s Kalakote, security forces on Thursday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala sector of Akhnoor sub division in Jammu district, officials said.

Arms, ammunition and explosives recovered by security forces during a joint search operation by the police and the army along the Line of Control in the Palanwalla sector of Akhnoor sub division of Jammu district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Arms, ammunition and explosives recovered by security forces during a joint search operation by the police and the army along the Line of Control in the Palanwalla sector of Akhnoor sub division of Jammu district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A police officer at Khour police station said that a Pakistani drone dropped the consignment in a seasonal rivulet, Khunda Khad. “We found the consignment wrapped in a packet. A rope to winch down the payload was also recovered,” he said.

Police said that on opening the suspicious box an IED fitted with batteries, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 38 rounds of pistol ammunition and nine grenades were found.

A case was registered at the Khour police station.

