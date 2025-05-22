Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Pak intruder arrested in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 22, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistan national. Upon searching, 330 rupees in Pakistan’s currency was seized from his possession: BSF spokesperson

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a man from Pakistan for entering the Indian territory near Karimpura village of Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The BSF arrested a man from Pakistan for entering the Indian territory.
The BSF arrested a man from Pakistan for entering the Indian territory.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During the evening hours of Tuesday, BSF troops in the border area of Amritsar observed suspicious movement of a person who crossed the international border and started approaching the security fence. The troops subsequently apprehended him.”

“The intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistan national. Upon searching, 330 rupees in Pakistan’s currency was seized from his possession. The apprehension took place in the border area adjacent to Karimpura village of Amritsar,” he said.

“After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the intruder was handed over to local police for further investigation and to know about his motive for crossing the border,” the spokesperson added.

