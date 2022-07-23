Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award

Punjabi Virsa, a Pakistan-based Punjabi literary society, will confer the award on Punjabi poet Dr Surjit Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder too
Sidhu Moose Wala performing during a music festival n London in 2021. The Punjabi singer was popular on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 10:26 PM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday.

Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora.

Punjabi Virsa, a Pakistan-based Punjabi literary society, will be honouring the singer with the award posthumously during a ceremony at Sheikhupura, the birthplace of Sufi poet Waris Shah. Apart from him, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.

Waris Shah International Award was instituted in 2000 to honour Punjabi writers and litterateurs whose work promote Punjabi culture and language. Moose Wala will be the first singer to receive it. Earlier, it has also been conferred upon Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam.

Harinder Singh Manshahia, president of Culture Awareness Forum, Mansa, said conferring the award on Moose Wala and other Indians is a welcome step and the Pakistani organisation should be commended for bringing the artistes of both countries together.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

