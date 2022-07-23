Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday.
Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora.
Punjabi Virsa, a Pakistan-based Punjabi literary society, will be honouring the singer with the award posthumously during a ceremony at Sheikhupura, the birthplace of Sufi poet Waris Shah. Apart from him, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.
Waris Shah International Award was instituted in 2000 to honour Punjabi writers and litterateurs whose work promote Punjabi culture and language. Moose Wala will be the first singer to receive it. Earlier, it has also been conferred upon Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam.
Harinder Singh Manshahia, president of Culture Awareness Forum, Mansa, said conferring the award on Moose Wala and other Indians is a welcome step and the Pakistani organisation should be commended for bringing the artistes of both countries together.
-
In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students
As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state. The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.
-
Activists demand removal of nets surrounding wetlands in Kharghar
Activists in Kharghar are looking forward to some concrete action from the City Industrial Development Corporation towards the removal of nets laid down by local fishermen at the Kharghar Sector 16 wetlands to prevent birds' entry into the area used for prawn farming. The vast wetland is observed by environmental activists to have become a hub for commercial fishing. A CIDCO senior official handling mangrove matters stated of getting the nets removed at the earliest.
-
Truck mows down six Kanwarias in U.P.’s Hathras, protestors jam road
Six Kanwarias died and another suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck near Sadabad crossing in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed all measures for better treatment to the injured. The district magistrate of Hathras announced a compensation of one lakh each to next of kin of the deceased. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.
-
SGPC to install hoardings of Sikh prisoners at gurdwaras
Following directions of the Akal Takht jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday decided to install hoardings on the plight of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) at all historical gurdwaras and educational institutions managed by it.
-
J’khand unveils new tourism policy, offers incentives for investors
The Jharkhand government Saturday unveiled its tourism policy in the national capital which focuses on environmentally sustainable ecological and religious tourism and invited investments from the private sector, promising them a series of incentives including tax waivers and subsidies, . Unveiling the key features of the policy, state tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal counted religious tourism, economically sustainable eco tourism and tribal culture as the focus areas of the policy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics