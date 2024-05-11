 Pak-backed terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Jammu - Hindustan Times
Pak-backed terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 12, 2024 05:44 AM IST

"Extensive searches were conducted in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province by NIA teams in a case relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc in Jammu and Kashmir," said an official spokesperson of the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, searched six locations across Jammu province in the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region, said officials.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, searched six locations across Jammu province in the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region, said officials. (Representational image)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, searched six locations across Jammu province in the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region, said officials. (Representational image)

“Extensive searches were conducted in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province by NIA teams in a case relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc in Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official spokesperson of the NIA.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating material, including digital devices, documents etc. from premises linked with hybrid terrorists, overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers and cadres linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits.

These include Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc, he added.

NIA had registered a suo motu case on June 21, 2022, to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

“As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations in recent months. Today’s searches were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organisations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers,” said the spokesperson.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pak-backed terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Jammu

