Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pak-backed terror module busted, 10 arrested with grenade, pistols

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 06, 2024 10:53 PM IST

He said the module was being run by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and other foreign-based terrorists Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and Jashanpreet Singh alias Lal. Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module

Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module, who were allegedly plotting a grenade attack on a police establishment in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Friday.

Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module, who were allegedly plotting a grenade attack on a police establishment in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Friday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module, who were allegedly plotting a grenade attack on a police establishment in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Friday. (HT Photo)

He said the module was being run by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and other foreign-based terrorists Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and Jashanpreet Singh alias Lal.

Those arrested identified as key operatives Arjanpreet Singh of Awan Ramdas in Amritsar, Lovepreet Singh alias Love of Perhewal in Amritsar, Basant Singh and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar. The other six are their handlers Barinderpal Singh alias Mani, Rajbir Singh alias Raju of Katle in Amritsar, Vishvas Masih alias Bhabbo of Bhaganpura in Amritsar, Dilpreet Singh alias Manna, Harjot Kumar alias Mithu, and Joyal Masih alias Rohan alias Nony of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, who were allegedly providing logistic support to the key operatives.

DGP Yadav said police have recovered three pistols, including two .30 bore and one .32 bore, a hand grenade, and a drone from the accused. Investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on credible inputs, police teams launched an operation and arrested all the accused from different areas of Amritsar Rural, Batala and Amritsar city.

A case has been registered under Sections 111(1), 111(2), 111(3), 111(4), 249 and 253 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at Amritsar cantonment police station.

2 of the accused behind attack on cop’s house

Bhullar further said that the accused Basant Singh and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman, had also been involved in an attack on a police officer’s residence in Batala on November 28.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On