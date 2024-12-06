Pak-backed terror module busted, 10 arrested with grenade, pistols

Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module, who were allegedly plotting a grenade attack on a police establishment in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Friday. Punjab Police have arrested 10 members of a Pakistan-backed terror module, who were allegedly plotting a grenade attack on a police establishment in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Friday. (HT Photo)

He said the module was being run by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and other foreign-based terrorists Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and Jashanpreet Singh alias Lal.

Those arrested identified as key operatives Arjanpreet Singh of Awan Ramdas in Amritsar, Lovepreet Singh alias Love of Perhewal in Amritsar, Basant Singh and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar. The other six are their handlers Barinderpal Singh alias Mani, Rajbir Singh alias Raju of Katle in Amritsar, Vishvas Masih alias Bhabbo of Bhaganpura in Amritsar, Dilpreet Singh alias Manna, Harjot Kumar alias Mithu, and Joyal Masih alias Rohan alias Nony of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, who were allegedly providing logistic support to the key operatives.

DGP Yadav said police have recovered three pistols, including two .30 bore and one .32 bore, a hand grenade, and a drone from the accused. Investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on credible inputs, police teams launched an operation and arrested all the accused from different areas of Amritsar Rural, Batala and Amritsar city.

A case has been registered under Sections 111(1), 111(2), 111(3), 111(4), 249 and 253 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at Amritsar cantonment police station.

2 of the accused behind attack on cop’s house

Bhullar further said that the accused Basant Singh and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman, had also been involved in an attack on a police officer’s residence in Batala on November 28.