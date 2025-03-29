Pak-backed weapons smuggling racket busted, 2 held in Amritsar

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, busted a Pakistan-backed arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two operatives who were allegedly supplying weapons to associates of foreign-based gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. Police also recovered five sophisticated weapons — two .30-bore PX5 pistols and three .30-bore star-marked pistols — from their possession.

He identified the accused as Fateh Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

The DGP said a team from CI Amritsar’s Tarn Taran wing made the arrested after a tip off. According to the input, that accused had allegedly established a connection with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Amar from Gharak. Amar used drones to deliver weapons and ammunition from across the border, which were picked up by the accused.

DGP Yadav said police received information that the accused recently retrieved a consignment of illegal arms and ammunition and were to deliver it near School of Eminence in Naraingarh.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations found that Amar and his associates were working in connivance with gangsters Landa and Satta Naushera from Tarn Taran and smuggling weapons into India using drones.

He said investigation into the case is still underway.

A case was registered under sections 25, 25(1)(A), 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the State Special Operations Cell police station in Amritsar.