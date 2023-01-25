Pakistan pilgrim’s baby dies hours after delivery at Amritsar hospital

A Pakistani woman lost her newborn son, hours after delivery during her pilgrimage to India.

The woman, Dela Bai, was part of a 50-member jatha that arrived India on Monday after crossing the Attari border to visit Jaipur in Rajasthan. She was accompanied by her husband and mother-in-law.

After crossing the Attari border, Dela Bai complained of labour pains following which officials at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), which facilitates movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa, arranged an ambulance and rushed the woman to Amritsar civil hospital.

“She delivered a child around 3.14pm but due to complications in the delivery, the child had to be admitted to intensive care unit (ICU), where the infant succumbed at night,” said Dr Arif from the Amritsar civil hospital.