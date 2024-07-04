Pakistan teenager caught at Ferozepur border

A teenager from Pakistan was nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur on Wednesday. In a release, a BSF spokesperson said troops got information about a suspicious movement near the border fence, adjacent to the Palla Megha village in the district. Border fence near the village along the Indo-Pak border. (Representational image)

BSF personnel reached the location and confronted the suspect. As the suspect attempted to flee towards the international border, the BSF men apprehended him.

During questioning, troopers got to know that the detained teenager hailed from Pakistan. He is being interrogated by the BSF and other relevant agencies to ascertain his motive behind crossing the border.