 Pakistan teenager caught at Ferozepur border - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan teenager caught at Ferozepur border

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jul 04, 2024 09:18 AM IST

BSF personnel reached the location and confronted the suspect. As the suspect attempted to flee towards the international border, the BSF men apprehended him.

A teenager from Pakistan was nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur on Wednesday. In a release, a BSF spokesperson said troops got information about a suspicious movement near the border fence, adjacent to the Palla Megha village in the district.

Border fence near the village along the Indo-Pak border. (Representational image)
Border fence near the village along the Indo-Pak border. (Representational image)

BSF personnel reached the location and confronted the suspect. As the suspect attempted to flee towards the international border, the BSF men apprehended him.

During questioning, troopers got to know that the detained teenager hailed from Pakistan. He is being interrogated by the BSF and other relevant agencies to ascertain his motive behind crossing the border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pakistan teenager caught at Ferozepur border
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On