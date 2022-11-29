Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakistani drone shot down by BSF women personnel in Amritsar

Pakistani drone shot down by BSF women personnel in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 02:27 PM IST

In second incident in two days, hexacopter with 3.1-kg drugs payload brought down in Punjab along Indo-Pak border

Border Security Force constables Preeti and Bhagya Shree being felicitated by BSF deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi after they shot down a drone near Chaharpur village, 40km from Amritsar, on Monday night. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

A women squad of the Border Security Force has foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in Punjab’s Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was flying from Pakistan into India with 3.1 kg of narcotics, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Also read: BSF shoots down drone along Indo-Pakistan border in Amritsar

The personnel fired at the drone at 10.47pm on Monday after they noticed it entering Indian territory near Chaharpur village, 40km north of Amritsar city.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors. The drone, weighing 18kg, was carrying 3.1kg of narcotics, wrapped in a white polythene attached underneath it.

“Alert personnel of the BSF were once again able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel,” the spokesperson said.

BSF constables Preeti and Bhagya Shree were felicitated by BSF deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi, on Tuesday morning.

On November 25, BSF personnel had shot down a China-made quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, that entered Indian territory from Pakistan near Daoke village of Amritsar district.

There has been an increase in the movement of Pakistani drones at the Punjab border with 250 spotted so far this year, whereas the figure was 100 in 2021.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
