Pakistani terrorists behind Gulmarg attack: Army

Army on Friday said that Pakistani terrorists were behind the attack at Buthpathri in Gulmarg in which two soldiers and two porters were killed. Mother of army porter Zahoor Ahamad Mir mourns at Barnate village of Baramulla district. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The army said before fleeing, the terrorists also left a weapon behind. “Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, targeted an army column in general area Butapathri, Baramulla on October 24, 2024, which was carrying soldiers and local porters. On being fired upon, the alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated the fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat leaving behind a weapon and rucksack and escaped into dense foliage. Regrettably, two brave Indian Army soldiers, one from Anantnag district and other from Sirsa district, succumbed to the injuries sustained during the exchange of fire. Indian Army salutes the bravery of Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, who despite being hit responded and forced the terrorists to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack,” defence spokesman said in a statement adding that actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the national security and counter inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir.

“Alongside the brave soldiers, two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri tehsil also made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the nation. It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are deliberately targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability. The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of “The reign of terror in valley,” the spokesman said.