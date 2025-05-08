Menu Explore
Palwal Lance Naik killed in Pak shelling across LoC

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
May 08, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The grief-stricken father said that his two sons are also serving in the army and he will also allow Dinesh’s son to join the army to carry forward the legacy of his father.

A 32-year-old Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from Haryana’s Palwal district was killed in the intense cross-border artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan army after the Indian Armed forces successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dinesh hailed from Mohammadpur village in the Palwal district. (HT Photo)
Dinesh hailed from Mohammadpur village in the Palwal district. (HT Photo)

Dinesh hailed from Mohammadpur village in the Palwal district.

“He was recruited in 2014 and was recently promoted to Lance Naik. He was posted at Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir,” his father Daya Ram Sharma said. He added that the family got the information about the death of his son in the morning, and his last rites will be performed on Thursday.

“We were informed that Dinesh, along with four other soldiers, was patrolling along the Line of Control (LOC) and died in the mortar shelling. The entire nation is proud of him, and his sacrifice will be remembered. He was a brave soldier,” he added.

The grief-stricken father said that his two sons are also serving in the army and he will also allow Dinesh’s son to join the army to carry forward the legacy of his father.

Dinesh was the eldest of five brothers. “His two younger brothers—Kapil and Hardut— have been recruited as ‘Agniveers’. His youngest brother Pushpender is a student, and another brother Vishnu is a farmer. Dinesh’s wife Seema is an advocate and is expecting a child. The couple has a son and a daughter,” village sarpanch Bhup Ram said.

Ram said that the district officials have informed him that his last rites will be performed on Thursday.

“The entire nation is proud of him. Dinesh wanted to join the army from a young age,” he added.

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda paid tribute to Dinesh in a post on X.

“I salute his martyrdom and offer deep condolences for the bereaved family in the hour of grief,” he said.

White Knight Corps in a tweet on X said: “#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.”

