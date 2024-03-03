Palwal man gets 10-year RI for child pornography

A special fast-track court on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old man from Hathin tehsil to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for using a minor girl for pornographic purposes. A special fast-track court on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old man from Hathin tehsil to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for using a minor girl for pornographic purposes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The court in its March 1 order said that the convict, Amit, stalked the 16-year-old girl, befriended her and got intimate with her as is apparent from the photographs and video films on record. “In moments of physical intimacy, he disrobed her and then clicked selfies in the form of photographs and video films of himself and the victim. He is visible doing obscene acts with the victim in photographs and video clips,” the court said.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ), special fast-track court, POCSO, Palwal in his March 1 order said the injury caused by the convict on the psyche of the victim, her parents and other family members is permanent.

The court said with the advent of smartphones, it is very easy to make obscene material and spread it through electronic media. With the unprecedented increase of social media sites, the magnitude of injuries caused by such acts were beyond assessment. Once such obscene material is floated on social media, it may go on circulating endlessly and the victim is victimised every day and every moment. When an offender plays with the dignity of a child or woman, he is playing with the dignity of society as a whole, the court said.

The ASJ said the scars left by the convict would remain forever, would affect victim’s domestic life and may affect her future life also as she is yet to get married. “The convict has breached the utmost sanctity of the relationship of a father and daughter, in the meanest manner, on account of his perverted mind, by making obscene photograph and videos of victim with himself, and sending the same to the father of the victim. Apparently, the convict wanted to terrorise and gain control over the life of the victim and her family members, by using the obscene material. The convict has committed the offences in a cold blooded and pre-planned manner,” the court said.

It said that convict has not only committed the heinous offences of sexual assault and child pornography but also transmitted the obscene material through electronic media to the father of the victim and perhaps other family members.

The court said such incidents were on the rise and offenders like the convict lured minor girls into a relationship. “When victims surrender themselves by putting their trust in the offender in hope of love and affection and perhaps marriage, such convicts commit the gravest breach of trust. Such incidents are not uncommon. In moments of physical intimacy, offenders click nude photographs and video of the victim as a result of their mental perversions and an illusion of control over the female. Whatever be the intent and mental perversions of the offender, such offences were not only against the dignity of the child and women but also against society as a whole,” the judge said. The court also granted a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim.