Pancham Society flat buyers to get ownership rights in a week: GMADA chief



ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 22, 2023 10:06 AM IST



Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will commence the process of providing ownership rights on a pro-rata basis to the flat owners of Pancham Society in Sector 68, this week.

Pancham Society flat buyers to get ownership rights in a week: GMADA chief. (HT PHOTO)


Sharing the details, Rajeev Kumar Gupta, chief administrator (CA), stated that the estate officer (housing) has been directed to update the online record of all the flat owners of the society on the basis of records provided by the office of assistant registrar cooperative societies.

“There are a total 448 allottees in the project and the owners had consented to pay the pending amount to GMADA for getting the ownership on a pro-rata basis. Detail regarding the due liability has been uploaded on the website www.puda.gov.in. The flat owners of a particular category are required to deposit the due liability amount at the single window desk situated in PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, in the form of a demand draft made in favour of estate officer, GMADA, payable at Mohali,” Gupta said.

According to the officials, the flat owners have to bear these expenses on an individual basis to get the ownership rights issued on a pro-rata basis.

“The expenses to be charged on an individual basis were decided in the 28th authority meeting of GMADA,” CA added.

