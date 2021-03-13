Panchayat polls deferment: Khattar’s budget speech remarks on PRI empowerment draws flak
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s budget speech assertion that his government is committed to ensure vibrancy of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), the third tier of democracy, in both letter and spirit has drawn flak from the opposition in view of the delay in holding panchayat polls.
The State Election Commission (SEC) which is responsible for holding the panchayat elections has deferred the polls citing the pandemic situation and protests by farmers against three farm laws.
The term of the panchayats in the state ended on February 23. As per Article 243-E of the Constitution, an election to constitute a panchayat shall be completed before the expiry of its duration which is five years from the date appointed for its first meeting.
A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court had in a 1999 order observed that advocate general and SEC counsel had conceded that the September 30, 1999, order pertaining to preparation of electoral rolls for the panchayat and the municipal polls had been made in ignorance of the constitutional provisions contained in part IX and IX-A (Article 243) and the Panchayati Raj Act and Municipal Act and the order had in fact by implication, nullified a constitutional and statutory mandate.
The bench was hearing a review application against September 1999 orders filed by six petitioners including two MLAs for impleading them as respondent and also saying that elections of panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishad in Haryana which were due to be held in December 1999 would be deferred if the voters lists were to be prepared afresh in compliance of the HC orders and that would result in non-compliance of the provisions of the Constitution to complete the panchayat elections before the expiry of their duration.
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the chief minister should stop taking false credit when his government is guilty of trampling the democracy. “The BJP-JJP government has brazenly violated the constitutional provisions by not holding the panchayat polls before February 23. The government is deliberately violating the constitutional mandate of holding the panchayat polls before the expiry of term of the panchayats,’’ the former minister said.
Former leader of the opposition and INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala said the BJP-JJP government knows that they will be wiped out in panchayat elections. “The plea of pandemic and farmers’ agitation is a mere excuse to hide their low confidence. If this is the case, why were the municipal polls and Baroda assembly by-poll held? They don’t have the nerve of get polls conducted,’’ he said. Chautala said that on one hand the chief minister claims that he has empowered the panchayats and on the other his government has put a cap on the financial powers of the sarpanches. “Panchayats should get greater financial autonomy,’’ he said.
Congress MLA from Dabwali Amit Sihag said If the government is so concerned about democracy, it should get the panchayat polls conducted. “The truth is that BJP and JJP leaders are scared of visiting the villages in view of stiff opposition by farmers. But yet they have the brazenness to claim credit. In fact, the authority from sarpanches was withdrawn much before February 23 by this government and handed over to block development officers. This is undemocratic,’’ the MLA said.
What Khattar said about panchayats in his speech?
“I believe that although the 73rd and 74th amendments in the Constitution ( pertaining to empowering PRIs and municipal bodies) were carried out in 1992, they have not been implemented in spirit by the successive governments. My government is committed to ensure vibrancy of the third tier of democracy in both letter and spirit.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases in Chandigarh again go past 1,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Hear the silent cry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 rusted bombs found on dry river bed in Ambala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchayat polls deferment: Khattar’s budget speech remarks on PRI empowerment draws flak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab’s Mohali district sees 100+ cases 4th day in row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana’s Panchkula logs 62 cases, highest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab to pay farmers through ahrtiyas, says state minister
- The Centre last month told Punjab and Haryana governments to ‘compulsorily’ use electronic modes of payment to pay MSP to farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Reclaiming the lost art of letter writing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four MC, six nagar panchayats in Himachal go to polls on April 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid rise in Covid-19 cases
- The social security, women and child development minister said ration and other material will be distributed door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox