Panchayat polls: SAD demands videography on last day of nominations

The nomination process is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Elections to gram panchayats will be held on October 15. The party urged the state election commission (SEC) to direct returning officers to deposit chulha tax and other arrears, if any, in their offices. These submissions were made by a SAD delegation led by Daljit Singh Cheema to state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary. Talking to mediapersons, Cheema said several complaints had been received from different parts of the state that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were misusing the officers to deny NOCs and chulha tax receipts to opposition leaders. The delegation urged the election commission to conduct videography in the office of returning officers on the last day of nominations so that no opposition candidate was harassed.