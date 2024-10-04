Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchayat polls: SAD demands videography on last day of nominations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 04, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The party delegation urged the election commission to conduct videography in the office of returning officers on the last day of nominations so that no opposition candidate was harassed.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded videography and stopping the harassment of opposition candidates in the filing of nominations and during scrutiny of papers for the panchayat elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded videography and stopping the harassment of opposition candidates in the filing of nominations and during scrutiny of papers for the panchayat elections
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded videography and stopping the harassment of opposition candidates in the filing of nominations and during scrutiny of papers for the panchayat elections

The nomination process is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Elections to gram panchayats will be held on October 15. The party urged the state election commission (SEC) to direct returning officers to deposit chulha tax and other arrears, if any, in their offices. These submissions were made by a SAD delegation led by Daljit Singh Cheema to state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary. Talking to mediapersons, Cheema said several complaints had been received from different parts of the state that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were misusing the officers to deny NOCs and chulha tax receipts to opposition leaders. The delegation urged the election commission to conduct videography in the office of returning officers on the last day of nominations so that no opposition candidate was harassed.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On