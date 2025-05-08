Menu Explore
Panchkula: 1 booked for duping man with 100% disability of 5 lakh in job scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 08, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The victim told police that the accused tricked him into paying ₹5 lakh by promising him a job which he never got

Police have booked a Yamunanagar resident for allegedly defrauding a man of 5 lakh by promising a fake job.

Panchkula: 1 booked for duping man with 100% disability of 5 lakh in job scam
Panchkula: 1 booked for duping man with 100% disability of 5 lakh in job scam

The victim, Sant Kumar, has 100% physical disability. In his complaint to the police, he said that Saleem Ahmad of Yamunanagar promised him of job and talked him into paying 5 lakh, which he paid after taking Ra loan. The transaction occurred between July 2021 and 2022, Kumar said, adding that he neither got the job nor the money.

The complaint was filed in January 2025, and after investigation, a case was registered against Saleem Ahmad under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Raipur Rani police station.

