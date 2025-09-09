Panchkula: 14-year-old killed in Ghaggar riverbank collapse

A 14-year-old boy died after a portion of the riverbank collapsed on him while he was taking a bath in Ghaggar river in Panchkula on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred despite a formal prohibition order released by DCP Srishti Gupta in August under Section 163 of BNSS. (Sant Arora/HT)

The deceased, identified as Karan from Khark Mangoli village, was taken to the Sector-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when Karan and his two friends had gone to take bath in the river. While two of his friends escaped, Karan was trapped under the debris. Local residents informed the police and a rescue operation was launched with the help of the NDRF, an ambulance and a JCB machine. The body was recovered and the victim’s family, originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was informed.

The incident occurred despite a formal prohibition order released by DCP Srishti Gupta in August under Section 163 of BNSS. The order bans entry within a 20-metre-radius of the Ghaggar and other nearby rivers. The order, which is effective until October 21, 2025, also explicitly prohibits bathing and swimming.

Despite these clear directives and the identification of several “dangerous zones”, local residents continue to frequent the river, reflecting a significant lapse in police enforcement. However, the area SHO claimed that they were conducting oing regular patrolling at major locations near Ghaggar.

The police had previously warned that violators would be prosecuted under Section 223 of the BNS. However, the frequent incidents, including the drowning of a seven-year-old in August and two children from Raipur Khurd village in May, point to a failure in both enforcing the ban and raising public awareness about the dangers.