Panchkula: 3kg opium seized, 2 ‘suppliers’ from Kullu nabbed

The anti-narcotic cell of the Panchkula police arrested two Kullu residents and seized 3-kg opium on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, 26, and Sher Singh, 34, were apprehended near a recreational park on Saketari road in Sector-1 after officials received a tip-off. An investigation is being carried out to unearth the entire network and ascertain whom did they procure the drug from, say police. (File)

The police said both arrived in a car bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number. Upon searching the vehicle, cops discovered the opium that was concealed beneath the left front seat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were regular suppliers of drugs to addicts in Panchkula, officials said. A case has been registered at the MDC police station under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police officials said further investigation was being carried out to unearth the entire network and ascertain whom did they procure the drug from.