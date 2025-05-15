Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: 3kg opium seized, 2 ‘suppliers’ from Kullu nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 15, 2025 09:12 AM IST

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested individuals were regular suppliers of drugs to addicts in Panchkula

The anti-narcotic cell of the Panchkula police arrested two Kullu residents and seized 3-kg opium on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, 26, and Sher Singh, 34, were apprehended near a recreational park on Saketari road in Sector-1 after officials received a tip-off.

An investigation is being carried out to unearth the entire network and ascertain whom did they procure the drug from, say police. (File)
An investigation is being carried out to unearth the entire network and ascertain whom did they procure the drug from, say police. (File)

The police said both arrived in a car bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number. Upon searching the vehicle, cops discovered the opium that was concealed beneath the left front seat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were regular suppliers of drugs to addicts in Panchkula, officials said. A case has been registered at the MDC police station under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police officials said further investigation was being carried out to unearth the entire network and ascertain whom did they procure the drug from.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 3kg opium seized, 2 ‘suppliers’ from Kullu nabbed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On