Panchkula: 6 years on, 70-year-old Pinjore man found guilty of stabbing 2 stepdaughters to death

A local court has found a 70-year-old man guilty of murdering his two stepdaughters in Pinjore in May 2019. Police had subsequently lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court of additional sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Friday.

Originally a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, the convict was living in a village in Pinjore at the time of the crime.

The case was registered on the complaint of his wife. In her statement to the police, she said she was earlier married to a man from Bijnor district in 1996. The couple had five children — three daughters and two sons. After her husband’s death in 2006 due to an illness, she got married to the accused in 2007.

Till 2016, the family lived in Uttar Pradesh, where she earned a living through labour work, while the accused ran a vegetable shop from their residence. Her elder daughters, aged 22 and 18, were working in a company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Her elder son, aged 20, was employed in Mumbai.

She herself was working at a PVC pipe godown in Gorakhnath, while her youngest daughter, 16, stayed at home and her younger son, 16, was pursuing his studies.

She, her husband and her teenaged son slept in one room, while the other children slept separately.

According to the prosecution, on May 12, 2019, the complainant had gone to her native village, along with her 16-year-old son and returned on May 14 around 6 pm.

On the night of the incident, around 7 pm, the accused asked her for rice, which she fetched from her daughters’ room. She then went to a shop to buy gutka.

When she returned after about 10-15 minutes, she was horrified to find her 18-year-old daughter lying dead in the gallery with a grievous injury on the neck. Inside the room, her elder daughter, aged 22, was found murdered in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

On hearing her cries, neighbours gathered, while the accused managed to flee.

Victims were protecting younger sister from molestation

Her youngest daughter later disclosed that her stepfather had attempted to molest her when her mother was away.

When her elder sisters confronted him, an altercation ensued. On May 14, the accused again picked a fight with them and attacked both of them with a knife, killing them on the spot. The minor daughter saved herself by locking herself in the bathroom.

Following the accused’s arrest, the knife used in the crime and his bloodstained clothes were recovered. The charges were framed in October 2019 and nearly six years later, the accused has been found guilty of the gruesome crime.