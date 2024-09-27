Panchkula: AAP state joint secretary Yogeshwar Sharma joins BJP

A day after resigning from all posts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Haryana state joint secretary Yogeshwar Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. AAP leader Yogeshwar Sharma with Haryana CM Nayab Saini and BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta after switching to the saffron fold in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inducted Sharma into the BJP. Sharma was serving as Haryana state joint secretary and member of national council in the AAP. The senior leader said he had resigned as he was being ignored by the party for a long time and was not being included in any decision-making process.

It may be mentioned that the AAP in 2019 had fielded Sharma from Panchkula assembly constituency who had managed to get only 0.76% votes.

Mukesh Badal, daughter join Congress

Father-daughter duo Mukesh Badal and Sargam Badal, who shot to fame after making it to a dance reality show, joined the Congress in Pinjore on Thursday. Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary’s son Aman Chaudhary formally inducted them into the party. Badal said he will campaign for Pradeep and will organise a rally soon.