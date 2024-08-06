Panchkula admn drags feet on encroachments by beggars

The tall claims of administration of making Panchkula encroachment-free have gone down the drain as beggars have encroached the road berms near the VIP entrance of Mansa Devi Temple. Beggars have set up illegal hutments along the VIP entry road of Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

This development comes after Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had announced making the city encroachment-free as part of his seven thrust areas. The issue is take up and directions are issued in every meeting, but so far, nothing has changed on the ground.

There are about 35 hutments that have come up in last four months. As per an estimate, about 200 persons inhabit the structures. These beggars, who seek alms around the temple during the day, have set up temporary hutments near the VIP gate. These hutments have now spread till the Parrot Garden in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) Sector 4.

What is more surprising is that despite being near the police commissioner’s office, no action has been taken against the hutment-dwellers. On the other hand, residents are facing littering and sanitation issues.

It may be mentioned that on July 27, Gupta had directed Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhkaran (HSVP) not to allow illegal slums on government land. These directions were issued by by him while chairing the meeting of Panchkula Development Advisory Committee in Sector 5. The speaker had said once the sectors are made encroachment-free by municipal corporation (MC) and HSVP, it is the responsibility of the police to ensure that there is no encroachment again.

“The beggars who have been staying near the temple are mostly Rohingyas and the population is increasing which is cause of concern. Many are staying on rent in villages but those who do not have capacity to pay, they put up tarpals (tarpaulines) and start staying where ever they find place. We had earlier got the area vacated but they may have come back again,” said Gupta.

He added, “No fresh hutments will be allowed to come up in any part of the city. I will issue directions to HVSP to immediately get the same cleared. The officials found negligent will be held accountable.”

“There is zero tolerance for encroachments and the concerned department does not need to wait for instructions and should act immediately,” said deputy commissioner Yash Garg.