Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Bike-borne duo fires shots outside bizman’s house in Sector 21

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 18, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The businessman, Manu, who runs a pharmaceutical business in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, had reportedly been receiving threats for some time.

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened three rounds of fire outside the residence of pharmaceutical businessman in Sector 21 around 6.45 pm on Thursday.

Witnesses reported that the criminals were wearing helmets, making it difficult to identify them. (HT File)
Witnesses reported that the criminals were wearing helmets, making it difficult to identify them. (HT File)

Despite the presence of four policemen for the businessman’s security, the assailants managed to make good their escape.

The businessman, Manu, who runs a pharmaceutical business in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, had reportedly been receiving threats for some time. As a result, security personnel were stationed outside his house since October 10. However, the attackers still managed to execute the attack undeterred.

Witnesses reported that the criminals were wearing helmets, making it difficult to identify them. Two empty shells were recovered from the spot.

Upon receiving information, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj and a Crime Branch team rushed to the location and began investigation. Police officials are scrutinising CCTV footage from the cameras installed outside the house to identify the accused.

“A case regarding the threats is already under investigation in Baddi. We will coordinate with the local police to get more details. The involvement of a gangster is suspected, but further investigation will reveal more,” said ACP Kamboj.

A fresh case under Arms Act was registered against the unknown shooters in Panchkula.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On