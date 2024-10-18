Panchkula: Bike-borne duo fires shots outside bizman’s house in Sector 21

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened three rounds of fire outside the residence of pharmaceutical businessman in Sector 21 around 6.45 pm on Thursday. Witnesses reported that the criminals were wearing helmets, making it difficult to identify them. (HT File)

Despite the presence of four policemen for the businessman’s security, the assailants managed to make good their escape.

The businessman, Manu, who runs a pharmaceutical business in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, had reportedly been receiving threats for some time. As a result, security personnel were stationed outside his house since October 10. However, the attackers still managed to execute the attack undeterred.

Witnesses reported that the criminals were wearing helmets, making it difficult to identify them. Two empty shells were recovered from the spot.

Upon receiving information, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj and a Crime Branch team rushed to the location and began investigation. Police officials are scrutinising CCTV footage from the cameras installed outside the house to identify the accused.

“A case regarding the threats is already under investigation in Baddi. We will coordinate with the local police to get more details. The involvement of a gangster is suspected, but further investigation will reveal more,” said ACP Kamboj.

A fresh case under Arms Act was registered against the unknown shooters in Panchkula.