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    Panchkula: Bus carrying students crashes into divider after brake failure, 20 injured

    The driver managed to navigate through three sharp bends before steering the bus into a divider at a v-shaped turn to prevent it from plunging into a gorge

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 6:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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    chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

    Around 50 students were on board the bus when its brakes failed. (HT Photo)
    Around 50 students were on board the bus when its brakes failed. (HT Photo)

    Around 20 students sustained minor injuries after a private bus suffered brake failure and crashed into a divider in the Morni Hills area of Panchkula on Sunday morning.

    A major tragedy was averted due to the driver’s timely action, preventing the bus from falling into the gorge.

    The incident occurred around 10 am when a group of youths, sent by the Haryana department of sports and youth affairs, was travelling from the nature camp in Thapli towards Chandigarh. The group, comprising students from Mahendergarh and Palwal districts, had arrived at the camp on March 27 and was scheduled to stay until April 1.

    According to information, around 50 students were on board the bus when its brakes failed shortly after leaving the Thapli camp. Demonstrating presence of mind, the driver managed to navigate through three sharp bends before steering the vehicle into a divider at a V-shaped turn to prevent it from plunging into a gorge.

    The impact left nearly 20 students injured, including Radhika, Chanchal, Anjali, Laxmi and Deepti from Mahendragarh, as well as Divya and Muskan from Narnaul, and Pooja and Monika from Palwal. The injured were shifted to the civil hospital in Sector 5, Panchkula, in another bus, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said the injuries were minor.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Bus Carrying Students Crashes Into Divider After Brake Failure, 20 Injured
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Bus Carrying Students Crashes Into Divider After Brake Failure, 20 Injured
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