Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula chemists down shutters to protest seizure of medicines

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 08, 2025 10:34 AM IST

Citing harassment and economic losses, the District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, threatened to shut down all medicine shops in Panchkula if the alleged unlawful seizures continue

The District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, observed a complete bandh on Friday to protest against seizure of large quantities of allopathic medicines by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Pharmacies were closed after the District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, observed a complete bandh on Friday (Sant Arora/HT)
Pharmacies were closed after the District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, observed a complete bandh on Friday (Sant Arora/HT)

In a letter addressed to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, through the Panchkula deputy commissioner, the association alleged that chemists were being harassed under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and summoned to the NCB office in Mohali.

The association, led by president Mohinder Kakkar, asserted that all seized medicines were held by licensed dealers operating under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (D&C Act), 1945, and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration of Haryana. The letter stated that there had been no violation of the law, yet medicines were being confiscated without any official seizure memo or documentation.

Citing harassment and economic losses, the association threatened to shut down all medicine shops in Panchkula if the alleged unlawful seizures continue.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On