Panchkula chemists down shutters to protest seizure of medicines

The District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, observed a complete bandh on Friday to protest against seizure of large quantities of allopathic medicines by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Pharmacies were closed after the District Chemists’ Association, Panchkula, observed a complete bandh on Friday (Sant Arora/HT)

In a letter addressed to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, through the Panchkula deputy commissioner, the association alleged that chemists were being harassed under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and summoned to the NCB office in Mohali.

The association, led by president Mohinder Kakkar, asserted that all seized medicines were held by licensed dealers operating under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (D&C Act), 1945, and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration of Haryana. The letter stated that there had been no violation of the law, yet medicines were being confiscated without any official seizure memo or documentation.

Citing harassment and economic losses, the association threatened to shut down all medicine shops in Panchkula if the alleged unlawful seizures continue.