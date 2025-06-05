As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state, preparations have begun at the civil hospital. A dedicated flu clinic has been opened for testing, and a Covid ward has also been established, furnished with beds and mattresses. Panchkula civil hosp ramps up Covid-19 treatment facilities. (HT File)

So far, the hospital has reported only two positive cases. Both were young residents of Panchkula with mild symptoms. They were advised to maintain social distance and home quarantine.

Dr RS Chauhan, principal medical officer (PMO) at the hospital, informed that RT-PCR testing has commenced. Suspected patients exhibiting symptoms like fever, chest pain, etc, are being tested for Covid-19. Routinely, 30 to 35 OPD patients who show Covid symptoms are tested daily. This testing initiative began three days ago.

Dr Chauhan noted that suspects are presenting with mild symptoms such as fever, cold, throat infection, and chest pain. The necessary instructions to the hospital staff have been issued.

On the other hand, the district administration is also prepared to combat this virus. However, the situation is not at its worst yet, as very few confirmed cases have come in the state.

It is important to note that this hospital serves the entire district population, and patients from nearby areas like Zirakpur and Derabassi also seek medical attention here.

Covid-19 cases are increasing in Haryana, with 16 new cases registered in the state on Tuesday, following 18 cases reported on Monday. More than 85 confirmed cases were recorded in the state till Tuesday.