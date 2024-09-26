Panchkula: Congress promises Metro till Barwala in manifesto

Jumping on to Chandigarh Metro bandwagon, Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Chander Mohan on Wednesday promised to extend the metro till Barwala in his “please all” manifesto “Viksit Panchkula Sankalp Patr”. Congress candidate Chander Mohan releases party’s manifesto at a private hotel in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

“Chandigarh Metro services will be extended up to Barwala,” said Chander Mohan during a press conference at a private hotel in Panchkula. He also promised to develop Barwala into a sub-division. It may be mentioned that as per the proposal, the metro is planned till Sector 28, Panchkula, though in the second phase, there are proposals to run it till Pinjore.

“This is not just a manifesto but our vision document to develop Panchkula and will work to fulfil each promise,” said Chander Mohan, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. He promised to be available for his constituents 24/7 and 365 days a year. Chander Mohan also vowed to turn Panchkula into a smart city.

Keeping his promise to residents of Trans Ghaggar sectors, Chander Mohan said he will set up of a garbage processing unit outside residential areas. Taking his father’s slum rehabilitation scheme a step further, Chander Mohan has promised that the colony residents will be given three marla plots each.

‘Panchkula will be developed as industrial hub’

Chander Mohan promised to create a special economic zone (SEZ) in Barwala and said, “Panchkula will be developed as an industrial hub. Efforts will be made to allow commercial activities in Panchkula’s Industrial Area. The MSME Act will be implemented to promote industries.”

He said a film city will be established, along with a film school providing technical education for the film industry.

“Provisions will be made for roads, sewage, rainwater drainage, street lighting and security cameras in Panchkula Phase-1 and 2, Alipur, and Barwala, including independent fire stations. Apart from setting up a single-window clearance system for all shopkeepers and industrialists in Panchkula,” he promised.

He promised that roads in the Industrial Area will be prioritised for re-carpeting and a gold market will be set up in Sector 5, Panchkula, as demanded by traders.

To appease 2.08 lakh female voters of the constituency, Chander Mohan promised that separate time will be allocated for women to meet with officials and pink bus services will be provided for women.

“RWAs with more than 33% female participation will be provided with special funds,” said Chander Mohan. He said liquor shops will be kept out of residential areas and Panchkula will be made drug-free. His other promises included PGIMER-level treatment at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, along with a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital in Barwala.