Panchkula: Court summons CEO over plea to add Chandigarh under poll code

The local court on Saturday summoned the chief electoral officer of Haryana following a petition seeking inclusion of Chandigarh under the Model code of conduct (MCC) for the approaching Haryana elections. The plea has been filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothi. (HT File)

The court of additional civil judge (senior division) Jyoti Sandhu has summoned secretary, Haryana government, and chief electoral officer Haryana Pankaj Aggarwal, seeking inclusion of Chandigarh in the area of MCC for the upcoming Haryana polls.

The plea has been filed by Pankaj Chandgothi.

“Presence of CEO Haryana or any superior responsible officer be secured in the court on September 25 to assist court in the matter and to apprise this court what action has to be taken,” said the order.

Chandgothia has questioned the area of operation and applicability of the MCC. “The MCC for elections in Haryana must apply in Chandigarh as it is an integral part of Haryana, being its capital. No state can exist without a capital. Therefore, Haryana cannot exist without Chandigarh and it should, by implication be included in the legislative area of Haryana,” Chandgothia said.